Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$52.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities cut shares of Teck Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.07.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.66 billion and a PE ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.78. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$32.05 and a 1 year high of C$57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

