Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 15.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

