Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) PT Raised to €7.30

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from €7.20 ($7.20) to €7.30 ($7.30) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Telekom Austria from €7.10 ($7.10) to €7.20 ($7.20) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

Telekom Austria Price Performance

Telekom Austria stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.16. Telekom Austria has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $18.46.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.