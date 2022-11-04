Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesco to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.05) to GBX 260 ($3.01) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 325 ($3.76) to GBX 310 ($3.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.70) to GBX 240 ($2.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.70) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 293.33 ($3.39).

Tesco Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 223 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.52). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 222.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 248.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,858.33.

Insider Transactions at Tesco

Tesco Company Profile

In other Tesco news, insider Bertrand Bodson acquired 12,191 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £24,991.55 ($28,895.31). In other news, insider Ken Murphy bought 24,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £49,678.08 ($57,437.95). Also, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 12,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £24,991.55 ($28,895.31). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 36,664 shares of company stock worth $7,494,528.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

