Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Holdings Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 23,310,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,887,000 after acquiring an additional 308,328 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,699,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,447,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,085,000 after acquiring an additional 970,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,399,000 after acquiring an additional 732,558 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEVA stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.27. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

