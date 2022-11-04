Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock to $121.00. The stock traded as high as $101.27 and last traded at $100.70, with a volume of 19801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.98.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,488.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,584 shares of company stock worth $1,265,822. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.84.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

