The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $47.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 114.89%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

