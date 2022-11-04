The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 0.5 %

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.81. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $42.16.

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.