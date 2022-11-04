The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives $393.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $391.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 33.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COO opened at $265.56 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $435.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

