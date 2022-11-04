The Goldman Sachs Group Trims XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Target Price to $40.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $81.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s current price.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $83.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,479,000 after acquiring an additional 424,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,156,000 after purchasing an additional 148,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

