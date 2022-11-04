The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Macerich were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Macerich by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,819,000 after buying an additional 1,482,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,483 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 44.6% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,037,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,500,000 after purchasing an additional 937,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 76,691 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $99,567.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 173,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ann C. Menard bought 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at $129,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,567.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 173,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,600.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 333.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Macerich from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

