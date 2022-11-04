The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $5.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REAL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at $951,844.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at $951,844.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 667,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,361 shares of company stock worth $112,978. 13.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

RealReal Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RealReal by 758.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in RealReal during the second quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth $27,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in RealReal during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in RealReal during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. RealReal has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $137.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

