The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Taiwan Fund were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 585,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the second quarter worth $283,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter worth $39,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWN opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

