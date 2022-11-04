Thomasville National Bank Buys 282,141 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,997.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,141 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $89.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $911.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.96, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $188.11.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Articles
