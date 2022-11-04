Thomasville National Bank Buys 282,141 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,997.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,141 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $89.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $911.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.96, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.