Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

TRI opened at $103.36 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day moving average is $104.75.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 263,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,697,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

