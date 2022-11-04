Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$165.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of TRI opened at C$142.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.63. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$119.23 and a one year high of C$156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$143.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$136.93.

Insider Transactions at Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.4275917 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total transaction of C$6,930,691.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,938.20. In other news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.53, for a total transaction of C$30,929.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,078.44. Also, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total value of C$6,930,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at C$1,938.20.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

