Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Shares Up 2.3%

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,351 ($15.62) and last traded at GBX 1,345 ($15.55). 304,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 704,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,315 ($15.20).

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($20.81) price target on shares of Thungela Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,608.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,409.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a GBX 300.02 ($3.47) dividend. This represents a yield of 21.32%. This is a positive change from Thungela Resources’s previous dividend of $91.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Thungela Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.38%.

In other news, insider Gideon Frederick sold 26,515 shares of Thungela Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.36), for a total value of £99,961.55 ($115,575.85).

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

