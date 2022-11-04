Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Shares Up 2.3%

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,351 ($15.62) and last traded at GBX 1,345 ($15.55). 304,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 704,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,315 ($15.20).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($20.81) price target on shares of Thungela Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.
Thungela Resources Trading Up 2.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,608.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,409.55.
Thungela Resources Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Thungela Resources
In other news, insider Gideon Frederick sold 26,515 shares of Thungela Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.36), for a total value of £99,961.55 ($115,575.85).
Thungela Resources Company Profile
Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.
