TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Shares Down 2.9%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 40,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 354,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Get Rating ) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

