TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Shares Down 2.9%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 40,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 354,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Down 2.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $13.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of TOMI Environmental Solutions
TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.
See Also
