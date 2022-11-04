Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to C$30.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TPZEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $19.68.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

