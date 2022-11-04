Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPZ. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$30.75 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.10.

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$23.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 38.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$16.31 and a 1-year high of C$24.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.63.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

