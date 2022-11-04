TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Lowered to $170.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stephens from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.11.

NYSE:BLD opened at $141.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.51. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $141.28 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.98.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in TopBuild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 462.1% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after purchasing an additional 990,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,808,000 after purchasing an additional 89,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

