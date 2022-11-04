Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) PT Raised to $88.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

TRNS opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.48. Transcat has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.74 million, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.40.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Transcat by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter worth $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Transcat by 162.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter worth $238,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

