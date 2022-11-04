Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.83. Transocean shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 491,369 shares.

The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,274 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Transocean by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Transocean by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.88.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

