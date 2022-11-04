Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Raised to C$65.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Trisura Group Stock Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. Trisura Group has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

