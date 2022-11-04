True North Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,659.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 607.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,021.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 437,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,486,000 after buying an additional 398,646 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,936.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 142,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 135,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,923.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,527,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $160,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $911.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

