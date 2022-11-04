Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Twin Disc Trading Down 4.8 %
Twin Disc stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $173.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.21. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
