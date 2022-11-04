U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,491 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth about $59,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SLCA opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 2.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Silica

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Silica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other U.S. Silica news, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $232,845.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,687.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $232,845.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,687.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,844.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,072 shares of company stock valued at $4,813,204. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.