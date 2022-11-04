UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $19.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,471,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,825 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,804,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510,874 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584,492 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,550,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,221,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,679,000 after acquiring an additional 688,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS Group Company Profile

NYSE UBS opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.