UBS Group Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $129.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $119.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLX. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.
Clorox Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:CLX opened at $138.23 on Wednesday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after buying an additional 342,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Clorox by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Clorox by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 82,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 86.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,332,000 after acquiring an additional 901,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clorox (CLX)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.