UBS Group Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $129.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $119.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLX. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

NYSE:CLX opened at $138.23 on Wednesday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after buying an additional 342,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Clorox by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Clorox by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 82,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 86.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,332,000 after acquiring an additional 901,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

