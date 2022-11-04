UBS Group Trims Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price to $112.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABNB. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.44.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.5 %

ABNB stock opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average of $115.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,277,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $308,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 256,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,653,880.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,277,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after buying an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Airbnb by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,618,000 after buying an additional 367,204 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

