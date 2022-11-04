UBS Group Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $48.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

ZI stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.29.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 160,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $7,882,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,570,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,959,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 160,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $7,882,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,570,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,959,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 553,352 shares of company stock valued at $26,630,172. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,030,000 after buying an additional 368,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $5,750,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

