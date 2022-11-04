UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives $104.33 Average PT from Analysts

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCBJF. Citigroup upgraded shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of UCB from €120.00 ($120.00) to €111.00 ($111.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($110.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.54. UCB has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $122.90.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.