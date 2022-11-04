UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives $21.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.45. UiPath has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $25,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 444,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,200 shares of company stock worth $3,483,069 over the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in UiPath by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,197 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,871,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $28,273,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

