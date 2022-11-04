Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $106.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.14.

RARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,343.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 508,624 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,727.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 178,744 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 347,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after buying an additional 145,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,028,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after buying an additional 144,188 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

