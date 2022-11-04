Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $108.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical traded as low as $36.67 and last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 732111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $65,420.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 6.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $9,121,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.20.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.