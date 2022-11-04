Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $108.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical traded as low as $36.67 and last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 732111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $65,420.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $9,121,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

