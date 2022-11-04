Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,500 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,500 ($52.03) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($53.19) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,600 ($41.62) to GBX 3,900 ($45.09) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($36.65) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($50.87) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($41.62) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,142.31 ($47.89).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,995.50 ($46.20) on Wednesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($37.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,178 ($48.31). The firm has a market cap of £101.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,038.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,948.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,821.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

