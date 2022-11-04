Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.86.
Universal Health Services Stock Performance
Shares of UHS stock opened at $111.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,969.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 511,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,636,000 after acquiring an additional 501,851 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 393.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,248,000 after buying an additional 453,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Universal Health Services by 273.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 369,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,221,000 after buying an additional 270,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after buying an additional 250,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,788,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,743,000 after buying an additional 197,974 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.
