UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. 93,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 516,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of UpHealth to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of UpHealth to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

UpHealth Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

UpHealth ( NYSE:UPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). UpHealth had a negative net margin of 204.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $43.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UpHealth, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of UpHealth by 55.0% during the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,163,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 412,813 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the first quarter worth $157,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the first quarter worth $513,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 158,039 shares during the last quarter.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

