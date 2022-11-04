Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.05% from the company’s current price.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

Shares of URE stock opened at C$1.63 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.26 and a 12-month high of C$2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$363.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.59.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathy E. Walker sold 90,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$154,222.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,370.44.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.