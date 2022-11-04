Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Position Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Urban Outfitters worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $38.17.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

