US Bancorp DE Acquires 203 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,788,000 after buying an additional 1,450,370 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after buying an additional 352,620 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 534.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,694,000 after buying an additional 333,402 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 150,868 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $453,305.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,241.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,600 shares of company stock worth $2,241,531. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

