US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,466 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 32.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $2,938,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.80. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 53.80%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

