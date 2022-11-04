US Bancorp DE Acquires 734 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

