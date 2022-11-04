US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Perficient were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in Perficient by 124.7% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Perficient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after buying an additional 160,757 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Perficient by 16.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $123,149,000 after buying an additional 159,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 27.2% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 697,225 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $76,757,000 after buying an additional 149,062 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

Perficient Stock Performance

In related news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.12.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.