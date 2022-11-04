US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 53,540.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CorVel were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorVel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
CorVel Price Performance
CRVL stock opened at $155.99 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.95. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.02.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%.
CorVel Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
