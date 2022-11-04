US Bancorp DE Buys 1,422 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.33.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

CAR stock opened at $229.75 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $327.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.64 by $7.06. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 452.53%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.