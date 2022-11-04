US Bancorp DE Buys 414 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $56.63.

