US Bancorp DE Buys 507 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 323.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

Shares of APO stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $78.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

