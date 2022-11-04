US Bancorp DE Buys 5,488 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 673,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after acquiring an additional 77,558 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 478.6% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 305,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 252,433 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,184,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,785,000 after buying an additional 114,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 561,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after buying an additional 24,786 shares in the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin bought 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BRP Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.48 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

