US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth $234,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in First American Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First American Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in First American Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 43.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays cut their price target on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

First American Financial stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $81.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

